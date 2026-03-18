BOSTON (WHDH) - New video gives a different look at a frightening fall outside the Omni Parker House Hotel in Boston.

Body camera video depicts the moment Boston police call out to a man who fell down a ventilation shaft earlier this month.

The worker was trapped for some time and was eventually extracted by the Boston Fire Department. He was rushed by Boston EMS to a nearby hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Boston Inspectional Services said the brackets that held the grate were deteriorated and gave away.

The building’s owner was ordered to hire a structural engineer to inspect all remaining grates.

The owner will also be issued a building code violation.

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