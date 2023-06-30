BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA released the video that shows chunks of concrete from the ceiling falling near riders at the Downtown Crossing stop Monday.

Several concerned T-riders say they noticed debris falling at the MBTA station earlier this week. After Monday’s incident, a 7NEWS camera captured signs of decay still inside the Downtown Crossing station.

“I mean, I guess I’m not surprised to see that,” one rider said on Tuesday.

In March, a falling insulation tile weighing about 25 pounds nearly struck a passenger at Harvard station in Cambridge. Two months later, a heavy utility box hit a Harvard PHD student at the same station.

MBTA is set to create a new position to oversee the upkeep of the facilities, but that head of stations job is not listed on the website.

