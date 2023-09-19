FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium officials say they are “heartbroken” by the death of a fan as law enforcement continues to investigate an incident in the stands during Sunday’s Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said EMTs responded to the 308/309 section of Gillette Stadium near midfield shortly before 11 p.m., during the fourth quarter of the game after a 53-year-old man suffered “an apparent medical event.”

The spokesperson said the man was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to EMTs, the state police spokesperson said Foxboro police also responded to the incident.

The spokesperson said state police detectives were “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident” as of Monday afternoon.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office in a separate statement Monday identified the man who died as Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire, and said the incident remained under investigation.

Mooney’s wife, Lisa, told 7NEWS Mooney was a self-employed construction worker and a father of two sons aged 19 and 26. Lisa Mooney said Dale was also a longtime Patriots season ticket holder.

While Dale had no known heart condition, Lisa said Dale’s father did have issues with his heart.

Keith Noonan said he brought his son to Sunday night’s game and looked away from the game when he heard a commotion between fighting fans below.

“Just a lot of shouting,” Noonan said of the confrontation in the crowd.

Soon after, Noonan said he saw paramedics rushing to Mooney’s aid.

“These heroes were doing everything they could and we could see at that point that it was already done,” he recalled.

As authorities face a question of whether that fight led to Dale’s death, sources on Monday said state police detectives with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office were reviewing video and speaking to witnesses.

An autopsy is expected at a later date.

Gillette Stadium officials in their statement described Mooney as a “lifelong Patriots fan” and said he had been a season ticket holder for 30 years.

“We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation,” officials said. “We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale’s family and to all those who are mourning his loss.”

