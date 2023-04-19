New video shows the moment a bus for the Fisher College baseball team went up in flames over the weekend, sending smoke billowing over a highway in Maryland.

The team was traveling through the area on Sunday after playing in North Carolina over the weekend.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Fisher College baseball player Ronnie Luke said he heard a noise that sounded “like a gunshot.”

“Within seconds, minutes, smoke was coming in the bus,” Luke said.

The team was able to get off the bus safely, soon watching the bus and a rising plume of black smoke from the side of the highway.

What started as a scary incident eventually turned into only a minor inconvenience thanks to firefighters who responded to the scene and later brought the Fisher team back to their station.

“Instead of making them stay on the side of the road for the next four hours, we wanted to make sure they were safe because of how dangerous I-95 is,” Xavier Owens of the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company said.

The team was able to get some rest, play some basketball and get a behind-the-scenes look at the station.

“A couple of us got to try on some fire gear,” Luke said. “We got to break down some walls and some doors. They really just made us feel like we were home.”

A new bus arrived after a few hours and the team headed back to Boston, capping what Luke described as “a crazy day of events.”

“Thank god everyone was safe,” he said. “That’s really the most important thing.”

