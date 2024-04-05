BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking new video shows the moment the exterior of the MassArt building collapsed in December.

Large chunks of insulation and other items were left scattered along part of Evans Way and the Massachusetts College of Art and Design campus after the area near the entrance collapsed, leaving a large hole in an exterior ceiling.

In a statement, the college told 7NEWS that due to the extreme weather moving through the city, part of the Tower building’s exterior “sustained damage, resulting in falling debris.”

There were no reported injuries.

