FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS shows the moments staff and patients at Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility in Fall River realized the building was on fire on July 13.

The video captures smoke filling the building quickly, blocking the view of surveillance cameras.

Video from a second camera also captured black smoke start creeping into the hallway. In less than a minute, the halls are filled with smoke, making it impossible to see and breathe.

Ten people died in the fire, and more than 30 others were hurt.

Investigators said the fire was either caused by smoking or an electrical issue with an oxygen machine. They said the medical oxygen in the facility made the fire spread much faster.

A number of lawsuits have been filed against Gabriel House, claiming the facility did not have an emergency plan or regular fire drills, and had failing safety systems.

