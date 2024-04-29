HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released surveillance video shows the moment a school bus tilted off the side of a Hubbardston road in March.

Just after 12 p.m. on March 20, police responded to New Templeton Road where the bus was stuck in a swampy area after the driver pulled over to address some students who were misbehaving in the back.

Video from inside the bus shows some students sliding out of their seats as the vehicle began to tilt.

Two passersby helped evacuate all 20 students out of the back of the school bus, and no injuries were reported.

The school bus driver was not cited for the incident.

