BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has released surveillance video showing passengers leaving a tunnel on foot after a Green Line train derailed over the weekend.

A westbound Green Line B Branch trolley derailed just west of the platform at Kenmore Station around 9 a.m. Saturday and there were no injuries, according to the MBTA. The estimated 25 passengers on board at the time were safely evacuated and escorted back to the platform.

In a statement, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said, in part, “We understand the frustration this incident causes for riders, particularly those who have been awaiting the return of service during construction. We want to assure passengers that we are diligently working to restore regularly scheduled service as soon as possible and investigating the cause.”

The statement continued, “Safety remains our top priority. This incident underscores the importance of our ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and resilience of the MBTA system following decades of underinvestment. We are committed to identifying the root cause, implementing necessary corrective actions, and keeping the public informed every step of the way.”

