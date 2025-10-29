DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS obtained new video of the plane that crashed on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth on October 13, killing the two people on the plane and injuring another on the ground.

The surveillance video shows the small plane taking off from New Bedford Regional Airport that morning.

The single-engine plane crashed along the highway during the morning commute around 8 a.m., leaving a trail of fire across the highway and scattering debris all over the area, closing the road for hours.

Officials identified the two fatalities as Thomas Perkins, 68, and his wife Agatha Perkins, 66, both of Middletown, Rhode Island.

