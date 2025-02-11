HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in New Hampshire responded to a small plane crash near Hampton Airfield Tuesday morning.

At around 10:10 a.m., the Luscombe 8A plane slid off the runway while the pilot was practicing landing and taking off, according to a statement from the FAA.

The pilot, the sole occupant, was not injured, according to the Hampton Fire Department.

SKY7-HD spotted the plane on the snowy ground off Reddington Landing, amid a bunch of trees.

Neighbor Chris Martin’s security camera recorded the moment the plane clipped the trees and went down.

“It was crazy to come out of my house and see this plane in the trees. It doesn’t happen, I’ve lived here for five years, and it’s something that hasn’t happened since I’ve lived here,” Martin said.

Another local, Chris Breen, said he heard the crash as it was happening.

“I was in my house, watching TV, and out of the corner of my eye, I saw a — I heard it, but I hear planes all day, and then I heard a [crashing sound] and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a plane crash,'” Breen said.

First responders sealed off the wreckage with police tape before FAA investigators arrived on the scene.

“He put it in the best spot that he could’ve put it, you know, nobody got hurt, he walked away, but it’s pretty crazy,” Martin said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

