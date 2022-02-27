WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows a tractor trailer carrying mail plunging into the Charles River in a crash that backed up traffic Saturday but did not cause any serious injury.

Police and firefighters responding to a report of a tractor-trailer into the water near the ramp from I-95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike just before 12 p.m. found the driver standing on top of the truck. The driver, who could not swim, was rescued and taken to hospital for evaluation.

Video showed the truck driving on the I-95 onramp before going off the road and plunging into the river. U.S. Postal inspectors were notified about the damaged mail, police said.

