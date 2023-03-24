A New Hampshire woman helped rescue a nine-week-old pet pig that had been missing since Sunday.

The woman jumped into action when she learned Simon the pig was missing. She spent about two hours searching and finally found Simon, getting down on the ground to catch the pig.

Simon is now home safe. The woman who caught him says he got a bath, a big meal, and a comfy bed.

