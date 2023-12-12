BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say no injuries were reported after a driver plowed through the storefront of an eye care store in Burlington Tuesday morning.

Security cameras inside the All Eye Care Doctors shop captured the moments an SUV crashed through the front of the store, sending glass and merchandise across the floor.

According to police, the driver was described as having a learner’s permit and was reportedly learning how to navigate when the crash occurred around 10:45 a.m.

“It felt like an earthquake – it was actually so loud, the sound,” said Dr. Dzenana Idrizovic, the store’s owner. “[The driver] was trying to, I think, press on the brake, but she kept pressing on the gas.”

Customers were inside the store at the time, including clinician Xavier Romero, who described the moment of impact.

“It kind of reminded me of watching an action-packed movie where it’s like ‘BOOM’ and then everything goes in slow-motion,” Romero said, telling 7NEWS that he went to assist the driver, who was with her husband.

Burlington police said the driver’s husband had been guiding his wife on how to take a turn when she hopped a curb, hit a car, and then slammed into the store.

“To go through all of this and to hit with the power that it did, she must have been pressing the gas pretty badly,” Idrizovic added.

The car also hit the shared wall separating the eyeglass store from another, neighboring business. The town’s building inspector went on to examine the damage and opted to shut down the store until repairs can be made, closing the business during their busiest time of the year.

“It’s the last thing we needed – I’m really upset,” Idrizovic said. “But you have to move on, you know? [And] do the best we can to make it operational.”

Police told 7NEWS they do not plan on charging anyone over the crash as of Tuesday evening, with authorities considering it an accident that insurers will have to sort out.

