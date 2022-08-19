MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A number of buildings, boats and vehicles were destroyed by flames at the Mattapoisett Boat and Yacht Club Friday afternoon.

Sky7 aerial footage showed fire crews on the scene off of Ned’s Point Road as a parking lot’s worth of buildings, boats and other vehicles were consumed by the massive fire. Officials have said many of the buildings have burned to the ground.

7News has also received reports of explosions in the area from witnesses, though this has not been confirmed by officials.

“It just took off,” said witness Sean Coutino, describing the fire. “You could hear explosions. You could see it creep from one building to the next. You could see a ladder went up, and then it crept to another structure.”

People living and working nearby were evacuated from the area by officials. Homeowners told 7News they do not know when they will be able to return to their houses, with the gas company also having turned off gas in the area as a precaution.

“We were trying to get out of there, and as we are trying to get out, they were evacuating everybody anyways,” Coutino said. I was afraid we weren’t going to get out.”

Streets surrounding the boat yard are blocked off for emergency crews as they truck water in o the area.

As of 4 p.m., no injuries have been reported by first responders.

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

