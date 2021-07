RAMAPO, N.Y. (WHDH) — A police officer came to the rescue of a raccoon who got a can stuck on its head in Ramapo, New York on Sunday.

The officer was caught on camera chasing after the raccoon before grabbing ahold of the wild animal’s tail and pulling the can off its head.

He then threw the raccoon into the woods, where it scurried away.

