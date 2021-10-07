GATE CITY, Va. (WHDH) — An officer’s quick actions possibly saved the lives of himself and his colleague after a car came careening toward them on a highway in Gate City Virginia on Sunday evening.

Officers Jessica McGraw and Matthew Stewart responded to a crash scene on Highway 23 southbound around 5 p.m. and had been discussing the driver’s license status of one of the people involved when a white car traveling on the northbound side lost control and crossed the median, according to Gate City police.

Dashcam video of the incident showed Stewart grabbing onto McGraw and pulling her away from his cruiser that they had been standing next to just moments before the car slammed into the police vehicle.

The impact of the crash forced the cruiser off the shoulder of the road and toward the officers.

Stewart then checked on the wellbeing of the driver while McGraw relayed information to dispatch in order to get fire and rescue units to the scene.

“It is my belief the quick actions of Officer Stewart not only saved himself from serious bodily injury or death but also that of Officer McGraw,” Gate City police wrote on Facebook.

Stewart stated that his leg “went numb like I had a bad charley horse.”

A review of the dashcam video showed that the brush guard on his cruiser brushed against his leg as he pushed McGraw out of the way, according to Gate City police.

Both officers are expected to return to regular duty.

The driver of the involved car was issued a citation for failure to maintain proper control of their vehicle.

