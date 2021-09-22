BOULDER, Colo. (WHDH) — Police came to the rescue of a toddler whose head recently got stuck in a railing in Boulder, Colorado.

Bodycam video of the incident showed the young girl sitting on an outside deck with her head in between the bars of the railing.

Responding officers used a battering ram to pry open the bars and free the girl.

“As kids, we’ve all done things that seem like a good idea at the time, but that we sometimes come to regret,” Boulder police wrote on Facebook. “That was the situation here where this adorable toddler was recently enjoying the day and her view, but accidentally got her head stuck in the railing.”

The toddler is said to be doing OK.

