NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (WHDH) — A body camera captured the moment several officers and a good Samaritan lifted an SUV off a 70-year-old woman who had become trapped underneath it.

Officers responding to a report of a woman trapped under a vehicle on Fieldstone Lane found a 70-year-old woman who had her left armed pinned under her 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe, according to New Castle County police.

A good Samaritan attempted to use a jack to free the woman but police say it was not high enough to lift the vehicle.

Officers were able to lift the vehicle up so they could pull the woman out from underneath.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

“The quick thinking and physical actions of the bystander and the officers from the Division of Police played a major role in this patient being protected from further injury, and possibly death,” said Mark R. Logemann, chief of the New Castle County Emergency Medical Services Division.

An investigation remains ongoing but police say alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor.

