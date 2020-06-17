MOORE, Okla. (WHDH) — Police officers and courageous good Samaritans rushed to rescue a driver who got pinned inside her burning vehicle that was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Moore, Oklahoma last week.

Bodycam video shows several officers and good Samaritans running toward the car that police say had been hit head-on by a truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 35.

The vehicle had burst into flames as a result of the crash and the driver’s lower extremities were pinned inside.

They worked together to remove the woman from the twisted metal while trying to comfort and reassure her.

Five fire extinguishers were used and ultimately the driver was saved.

“The actions of the involved officers and civilian motorists are nothing short of heroic!!” the Moore Police Department wrote on Facebook. “These men are the embodiment of our ethos, ‘Service before Self.'”

