MANCHESTER, Conn. (WHDH) — Officers helped rescue a deer whose antlers got stuck in a soccer net in Manchester, Connecticut on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a deer in distress at Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex on Hillstown Road discovered the wild animal entangled by its antlers in a net.

With the assistance from Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection officers, they were able to free the deer.

A video of the rescue mission shows the deer running off into the woods.

