YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a fiery crash in Yarmouth late Friday night that left a vehicle consumed in flames, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a fiery crash around 11:56 p.m. broke the driver’s side front and rear windows to gain access to the passenger compartment and found the vehicle was unoccupied, according to police.

The Yarmouth Fire Department arrived and extinguished the flames.

The driver, Arthur Garabrant III, 42, of South Yarmouth, was found at a nearby home and issued a summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.

In a post, the Yarmouth police department commended:



Sergeant Richard Fichter

Officer Samantha Voltolini

Officer Mark Noone

Officer TJ Belinski

Officer Liz Scott

No additional information was immediately available.

