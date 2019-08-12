BRIDGTON, MAINE (WHDH) - Two police officers in Bridgton, Maine came to the rescue of a distressed skunk with a McFlurry cup stuck on its head.

Officers Sophie Swiatek and Josh Muise threw a jacket onto the skunk to stop it from running around before they carefully removed the cup off the skunk.

The skunk then scurried away.

Bridgton police are urging the public not to litter.

