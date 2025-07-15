FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River Fire Department Chief Jeffrey Bacon provided an update in the deadly Gabriel House fire in Fall River that happened late Sunday night. Nine people died in the fire and 30 people were taken to a hospital as a result.

In the update, Chief Bacon touched on staffing issues the department faces, as well as other fire departments in the area and in Massachusetts.

The Fall River Fire Department has partnered with the State Fire Marshall’s Office and District Attorney’s Office to head the investigation into the cause of the fire and the inspectional services investigation.

Chief Bacon said only seven of the residents taken from the fire to the Timao Center on Monday are still there. They will remain there until there is clearance for them to be taken to another facility that meets their needs, which is expected to happen by the end of Tuesday.

