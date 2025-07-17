FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released body camera footage video from the fatal fire at Gabriel House in Fall River Sunday night.

The video shows officers and firefighters barging into rooms to rescue those inside.

Many residents at the assisted living facility were unable to walk out on their own, while some required two or three helping hands.

Video shows officers shining lights in rooms, looking for lives to save. Some officers even got sick from the smoke.

Police say they’re not supposed to go into burning buildings, but in this case, they had no choice.

