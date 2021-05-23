WATCH: Officials rescue man swept out to sea in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Two fishermen were rescued after falling into the water off Gloucester Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of people in the water off Rafe’s Chasm at 7:15 p.m. were told a wave knocked two fishermen into the water. Two bystanders pulled one man back into the shoreline but the other was swept away, officials said.

First responders found the second man clinging to a lobster buoy 500 feet from shore and vessels from the Gloucester harbormaster’s office and the Coast Guard pulled him out of the water, officials said.

Both men who fell in were taken to the hospital and the two rescuers were treated at the shore, and none of their injuries were life-threatening.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)