CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS obtained video from on-board a commuter rail train that crashed into a tractor trailer in Canton on April 9.

The video shows the train coming around a corner and tries to slam on the brakes before hitting the trailer, pushing it down the tracks.

The driver of the tractor trailer was citied for failing to stop at a railroad crossing.

The wreckage forced hours of traffic detours and commuter rail delays. Clean-up crews worked well into the night to clear what was left of the truck off the tracks.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)