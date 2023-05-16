BOSTON (WHDH) - New video shared with 7NEWS shows a group of people on bicycles running through the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston last week.

In one clip, a group of five people can be seen riding into the tunnel. Another clip shows the group later exiting the tunnel. In a separate clip, members of the group can be seen doing wheelies on their bikes while in between cars inside the tunnel.

Credit: MassDOT

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the incident happened on Friday of last week around 5 p.m.

The spokesperson said bicyclists illegally entered a ramp at O’Brien Highway into the O’Neill Tunnel. The spokesperson said the group then got out of the roadway without incident.

Credit: MassDOT

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)