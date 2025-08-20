MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to several calls in Milford after a front-end loader lost control and hit a car, several signs, and a guard rail before coming to a stop.

The 60,000 pound vehicle barrelled through the intersection of Cedar Street and Fortune Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman driving the white SUV that was hit tells 7NEWS she had no idea what was going on at first.

“I heard the honking, and I couldn’t understand what the man in the truck was trying to tell me so I thought, like you do with an emergency vehicle, pull over a little bit. And right after that I just heard the slam into my window,” explained Deanna Simonds.

Investigators believe the loader lost power completely.

No one was hurt in the incident.

