BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to the Sumner Tunnel Wednesday afternoon after an over-height truck became wedged and stuck.

According to MassDOT, around 1 p.m., the right lane of the Sumner Tunnel closed after the over-height truck became stuck.

Both lanes were closed at around 1:45 p.m. as crews worked to remove the truck.

All lanes were reopened by 2:17 p.m. MassDOT officials say no structural damage occurred.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox