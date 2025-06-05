BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded to the Sumner Tunnel Wednesday afternoon after an over-height truck became wedged and stuck.

According to MassDOT, around 1 p.m., the right lane of the Sumner Tunnel closed after the over-height truck became stuck.

Both lanes were closed at around 1:45 p.m. as crews worked to remove the truck.

All lanes were reopened by 2:17 p.m. MassDOT officials say no structural damage occurred.

