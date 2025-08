BOSTON (WHDH) - An overheight truck slowed the evening commute in Boston after getting stuck in the Sumner Tunnel.

The left lane was closed around 6 p.m. while crews worked to remove the truck, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The closed lane was reopened around 6:30 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)