OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested after his car veered into the wrong lane and went off the road at a busy intersection in Oxford, Mass., according to police.

Authorities said it was around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday when their department received multiple 911 calls for a crash in Oxford Center by the town hall – all of which was caught on a nearby camera.

The Oxford Police Department shared video of the crash on their Facebook page, which showed a car drive through an intersection and onto the wrong side of the road.

The vehicle then struck a curb and what appeared to be a large, decorative flower pot, launching soil into the air before striking a tree and sign.

The video then showed two people get out of the heavily damaged sedan, with passersby coming over to help.

Authorities said neither the driver or the passenger were seriously injured, but that the driver, identified as Charlton resident Wayne Pelletier, 59, had an active arrest warrant.

According to police, Pelletier was arrested at the scene and taken to Dudley District Court. He was also charged with “operating to endanger, speed greater than reasonable, operating with a suspended license, and a marked lanes violation,” per the department’s Facebook post.

Police identified the passenger as a juvenile, with no further details given.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)