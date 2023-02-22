OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested after his car veered into the wrong lane and went off the road at a busy intersection in Oxford, according to police.

Authorities said it was around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday when their department received multiple 911 calls for a crash in Oxford Center by the town hall – all of which was caught on a nearby camera.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, what just happened?'” said Allycia Perry, who witnessed the crash. “It was just a crazy, crazy sight to see.”

The Oxford Police Department shared video of the crash on their Facebook page, which showed a car drive through an intersection and onto the wrong side of the road on Main Street.

The vehicle then struck a curb and what appeared to be a large, decorative flower pot, launching soil into the air before striking a tree and sign.

“There were so many 911 calls that the next department over was receiving 911 calls as well,” said Oxford Police Officer Kevin Mercier. “You normally see a lot of foot traffic (in that area) and, certainly this morning, the temperatures were a bit mild, so I think we really were lucky that nobody else was injured.”

The footage later showed two people get out of the heavily damaged sedan after it came to a stop, with passersby coming over to help. A family member later told 7NEWS the driver had suffered a medical emergency during the incident.

Authorities said neither the driver or passenger were seriously injured in the crash, but that the driver, identified as Charlton resident Wayne Pelletier, 59, had an active arrest warrant.

According to police, he was arrested at the scene and taken to Dudley District Court.

Pelletier is also now facing charges of “operating to endanger, speed greater than reasonable, operating with a suspended license, and a marked lanes violation,” per the department’s Facebook post.

Police identified the passenger as a juvenile, with no further details given.

