Watch party bids the Wahlbergs reality show goodbye with burgers in hand

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - What could be more Boston than watching the series finally of the long-running Wahlberg reality show than with a Wahlburger in hand?

After 10 seasons, the A&E show following the behind the scenes moments at the Wahlburgers locations in Massachusetts has ended.

Chef Paul Wahlberg held a viewing party at his Dorchester location saying he is sad to close this chapter of his life but glad to see what the future holds for his family.

“It is weird like to think that we had 10 seasons of it, like it has gone on as long as it has, and it has gone by quickly,” he said.

Wahlberg said all the fun captured on camera brought him closer to his brothers Donny and Mark in unexpected ways.

“It has been really good to spend time with each other and really kind of experience each other’s lives,” he said. “Then for them to get a little bit of payback from when we were kids always works out good.”

While the show may be going off the air, fans can still get their fix at the Wahlburgers locations.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)