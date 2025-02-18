A passenger from the plane that flipped over at a Toronto airport on Monday shared his story.

“We were coming in, and I did not notice the winds were super gusty,” said John Nelson. “The snow had kind of blown over the runways. Coming in, it was routine, but it was noticeable that the runways were in a weird condition.”

Nelson said the plane skidded onto its side and flipped over. He says he was sitting roughly 10 rows back, just in front of one of the wings which appeared to be ripped from the plane during the crash.

Nelson said he couldn’t see anything outside the window, except a giant fireball.

“We were being tossed around,” said Nelson. “I was just trying to hold onto everything at that point.

After the plane came to a crashing stop, Nelson says the flight crew was quick to help everyone out of their seatbelts and off the plane.

“It was mass chaos,” said Nelson. “I was upside down, the lady next to me was upside down. We kinda let ourselves go, and fell to hit the ceiling, which is a surreal feeling. Then everybody was just like, get out, get out. We could smell jet fuel.”

The moment he crawled out of the back of the airplane, Nelson says firefighters and EMS were already there.

“We tried to get out of there as quickly as possible, and then shortly after I took [a] video, there was another explosion. But luckily the firefighters got out of there.”

