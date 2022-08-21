FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Another of the many special moments thought the years in the end-zone of Gillette Stadium was made Friday night.

Patriot’s Linebacker Mack Wilson’s son Deuce took his first steps ever on the field after the Patriots preseason game against the panthers.

Deuce took his first steps to his dad who gave him a big hug to celebrate his big moment.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)