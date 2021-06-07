LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows a close call at an auto shop in Lynn on Monday morning.

Ken Brassard, who owns Top Shop Auto & Marine Service, and his customer were checking the motor on a boat parked outside of the Aastern Avenue shop around 11 a.m. when a pickup truck headed straight toward them. It plowed right into the back of that boat as both men sprint out of the way with seconds to spare.

“I was looking at the motor when we heard this explosion, and that was him hitting the car,” said Brassard.

A second angle shows the truck hitting a parked car just before the shop and it was that sound that Brassard says gave him and his customer the extra second they needed to escape without getting seriously hurt.

“A quick glance and we knew right away this guy could not stop,” he said. “We ran as fast as we could. He hit the car, he hit the trailer rather, and pushed it into the truck, and the wheels were still spinning.”

When Brassard looked inside the car, he said the driver was unconscious with his foot still on the gas and they had to break the window to open the door and pull the driver out.

That is when he finally came to and Brassard asked the man what had happened.

“He had just come from getting his second COVID vaccine I guess, and they had done the 15 minute wait and then he got in the truck and he made it about halfway down the road here on his way home when everything started spinning he said.”

No one was seriously hurt though the driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

After escaping a close call like this one, Brassard said he closed up shop early.

“I decided to stop on the way home and buy a bunch of lottery tickets,” he said. “I don’t know how that worked out yet, we’ll find out!”

