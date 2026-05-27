BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police investigated shots fired on Friend Street near TD Garden late Tuesday night. Shell casings were found, and a window in the area was shattered.

Sullivan’s Tap in Boston shared surveillance video of people running into the bar for cover as the scene unfolded.

“We heard 7 or 8 loud shots. I mean, it was very, very loud,” Karen Baseler, who heard the gunfire. “My husband immediately said, ‘That was gunshots!’ If I were to guess, I’d say super loud fireworks.”

Police say bullets also struck a car parked in the area.

“We saw a ton of cop cars racing down the street, and we’re like, what the hell’s going on?” Lauren Rice said, who saw police respond.

No one was transported from the scene, according to Boston EMS.

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