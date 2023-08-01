BOSTON (WHDH) - Music star Pink went flying over Fenway Park Monday night, taking to the skies while suspended by cables in the first of two concerts at Fenway this week

The singer began the soaring performance during her song “So What.” She then returned to the stage at the end of the song to roaring applause.

Pink is in Boston as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. She is joined in her shows by Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp.

Pink is scheduled to take the stage for the second leg of her two-night Boston visit on Tuesday night.

Fenway is scheduled to host more live music on Wednesday with a show headlined by the band Fall Out Boy. Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me the Horizon, Four Year Strong and Royal & the Serpent.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)