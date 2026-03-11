BOSTON (WHDH) - Police body camera footage has been released of the night Estella hosted 30 people, including some New England Patriots players, until after 2 a.m.

The owner of Estella Restaurant on Temple Place told the Boston licensing board that a day after winning the AFC Championship game in Denver on January 25, some players ended up at his restaurant and lounge.

Police said they received a noise complaint around 2:20 a.m. on January 27, two days after the team punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. Officers said they were momentarily blocked from going down to investigate by two private security guards standing on the stairs. When they eventually made their way in, officers said they found about 30 people inside, including several women who were nude or in bikinis.

After this came to light, the Boston Licensing Board voted to suspend the liquor license of Estellas for three days.

The board said they did not find liquor was sold after hours but the business allowed consumption, smoking, and entertainment.

The board also only enforced a one day suspension as of now. The remaining two days will be put off for a year and enforced if there is another infraction.

