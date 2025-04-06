PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A violent two-vehicle crash involving a Providence police cruiser early Sunday morning that resulted in hospitalizations was caught on surveillance camera.

The video shows the cruiser approach an intersection with its lights activated when it crashed into another vehicle.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

