RAPID CITY, S.D. (WHDH) — A police department in South Dakota is making sure their K-9 stays warm during the chilly winter months.

Jary, a Belgian Malinois, was outfitted with new snow boots bought by Rapid City police.

Video captured the moments when he tried taking his first steps in the boots, prompting him to walk in a comical manner.

It took him time to get used to the shoes with encouragement from the officers.

Police are urging the public to properly bundle up their dogs as they get cold just like humans.

