(WHDH) — Authorities located a boy with autism who went missing for nearly 11 hours in Ohio on Saturday.

State Highway Patrol used a helicopter to locate the child in dense vegetation and rough terrain.

The Aviation Unit relayed the boy’s location to troopers on the ground, who rode over to him on all-terrain vehicles.

One of the ground unit members could be seen picking up the child and bringing him to one of the ATVs.

He was reunited with his family.

