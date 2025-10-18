BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said they are investigating four robberies across Boston in which thieves are using deception, not weapons, to steal money from stores’ cash registers.

In four separate incidents this week, police said suspects walked into businesses like customers, appeared to make a purchase, then waited for the registers to open before taking the cash and running off.

In all reported cases, one suspect has been described as wearing a black puffy jacket with the hood up, black pants, and a black surgical mask, according to Boston police. They said no weapons were displayed during any of the robberies.

On Wednesday, police said Tipsy’s Market in Roxbury was targeted around 7:30 p.m. Surveillance video from the store captured a suspect reach over the counter and forcefully grab the register.

The clerk behind the counter at the time said he is shaken, but otherwise okay, and he is glad he did not fight back.

“As soon as he opened the register, he just grabbed the register and took all the money,” said Mihir Barikh, an employee at Tipsy’s Market. “For money, no fight for money, life is more important.”

On Thursday, less than a mile away at JP Corner Store in Jamaica Plain, surveillance video captured a robber punch an employee in the face before grabbing the cash register and taking off.

Boston police are also investigating two similar incidents in Hyde Park.

Boston police are urging business owners to stay alert, and said to call them if they have any information about the robberies.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)