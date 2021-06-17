THORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are warning the public to keep their vehicles locked after a bear was recently caught on video breaking into a pickup truck.

Police in Thornton say they have received a number of reports of a bear on the Mad River and Upper Mad River Road getting into cars and causing considerable damage.

The bear was captured on home security camera last week walking up to the pickup truck, standing up on its hind legs, opening an unlocked door, and climbing inside, video shared by police showed.

The most recent report was at a residence Thursday morning on Mad River Road, police added.

The public is reminded to remove food items from their vehicles and to not leave their trash bags outside or in car trunks or truck beds.

New Hampshire Fish and Game has been made aware of the bear sightings.

Those who find that a bear has damaged their property can call USDA Wildlife Services at 603-223-6832.

