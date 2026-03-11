BOSTON (WHDH) - Police Wednesday released body camera video of a late-night party involving some Patriots players at a restaurant in Boston the day after the team won the AFC Championship game in January.

On January 25, Estella Restaurant on Temple Place hosted 30 people, including some New England Patriots players, until after 2 a.m.

The owner of the restaurant told the Boston licensing board that a day after winning the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos, some players ended up at his restaurant and lounge.

Police said they received a noise complaint around 2:20 a.m. on January 27, two days after the team punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. Officers said they were momentarily blocked from going down to investigate by two private security guards standing on the stairs. When they eventually made their way in, officers said they found about 30 people inside, including several women who were nude or in bikinis.

The Boston Licensing Board voted to suspend Estella’s liquor license for three days as a result.

The board said they did not find liquor was sold after hours but the business allowed consumption, smoking, and entertainment. The board also only enforced a one day suspension as of now. The remaining two days will be put off for a year and enforced if there is another infraction.

