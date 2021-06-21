SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Springfield on Monday released shocking video that shows a man repeatedly pointing a handgun at officers and bystanders as he wildly ran down a street in the city prior to his arrest over the weekend.

Jose Montanez, 43, of Springfield, was arrested Sunday on charges including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, possession of ammunition without an FID card, receiving stolen property less than $1,200, and disturbing the peace, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation for five round of gunfire in the area of High Street around 7:30 p.m. encountered Montanez who took off running in an attempt to evade capture.

The video showed Montanez turn around, taunt police, and repeatedly point his gun at officers as he backpedaled up a hill.

Police say Montanez then ran to the back of a school near Commerce and State streets, where he ditched the weapon before being taken into custody.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood credited the police officers with showing courage and restraint.

“The outcome of this call is a huge credit to all of the officers on scene who showed incredible and courageous restraint in this situation, and, due to their keen observation during a fast-moving incident, were able to avoid an officer-involved shooting,” Clapprood said. “The brazen actions of this suspect put in jeopardy the lives of our officers, several bystanders and himself and is an example of some of the most unpredictable, volatile and dangerous calls our officers respond to. This situation could have changed at any moment, and we are fortunate it ended as it did.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno called on the court to hold Montanez accountable for his alleged actions.

“Those officers and residents were put in harm’s way and a very traumatic situation – they could have been injured or, God forbid, killed,” Sarno said. “Our courts are holding no one accountable, especially repeat violent criminal offenders who are allowed to run roughshod on our streets and neighborhoods, while our brave and dedicated men and women in blue risk their lives with arrest, after arrest, after arrest to keep all our residents and business community safe.”

Police noted that the gun recovered by officers was reported stolen out of Ludlow.

An investigation remains ongoing

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)