WATCH: Police release surveillance footage of man driving car through Attleboro Hobby Lobby

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly released surveillance video shows a car barreling through a Hobby Lobby in Attleboro. Police say the stunning video helped them to eventually track down the driver.

Police have now released multiple angles from inside the Hobby Lobby on Newport Avenue in the middle of the night back in February.

That is when prosecutors say the 36-year-old man behind the wheel of his red Subaru Impreza barrels through the front entrance to the store. But, instead of stopping, he proceeds to drive around inside — knocking over store signs and displays.

First speeding through the store in drive, then in reverse, before eventually whizzing away through the same glass door he smashed through to get in.

Responding officers located the suspect’s front license plate in the store after it fell off his damaged car.

The driver was pulled over by police a short time later where, according to court documents, the Somerville resident told officers he did not remember hitting a building and then added that he had a startling dream.

He was taken to a hospital and fortunately, no one else was hurt.

The suspect has been ordered not to drive and to stay away from the store until the case is resolved.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)