CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was seen on security video shooting at an ATM outside a Chelmsford ice cream stand last week.

A man who is at least 6 feet tall and about 250 pounds was recorded approaching the ATM at Sully’s Ice Cream Stand on May 3 at around 1:40 a.m., according to the Chelmsford Police Department. He is then seen brandishing and firing a black handgun at the machine multiple times before leaving the scene on foot.

In the video, the man appears to be wearing a dark green or grey hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored t-shirt underneath, dark pants, and dark basketball shoes with white soles, police said.

Chelmsford police also released images of what appears to be a light-colored Chevrolet Malibu sedan with a model year from 2019 to 2023, as it was parked nearby and driven from the area around the time of the shooting, police said.

Later that morning, at around 7:19 a.m., police responded to the ice cream stand at 55 Graniteville Road for a report of bullet holes in an ATM machine, as well as shell casings in the parking lot. Investigators found eight spent shell casings and determined the ATM was struck nine times by gunshots.

Chelmsford police ask anyone with information to contact the department’s criminal bureau at 978-256-2521 x5.

