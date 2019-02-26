OGDEN, N.Y. (WHDH) — A New York police sergeant made a daring rescue to save a dog that fell through the ice early Monday morning.

Ogden Police Sgt. Travis Gray responding to a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice on the Eerie Canal around 2 a.m. could hear the dog whimpering as he kept his head above water.

Gray began crawling onto the ice as he tried to calm the pup down, putting himself at “great risk,” Ogden police said.

He pulled the dog out of the icy water and brought him to safety.

Police say the pup was exhausted and hypothermic but he did recover.

The dog has since been reunited with his owners.

