(WHDH) — Police officers raced to the rescue to save a baby from a hot car after the infant’s mother accidentally closed the door with the keys inside.

Officers responding to a parking lot in Ohio on Aug. 13 learned that the mom was loading up her vehicle when she accidentally locked her keys inside the car with her baby strapped into her car seat, the Euclid Police Department said.

After several failed attempts to gain entry into the car, officers decided to use a sledge hammer to break the driver’s side window as temperatures neared 90 degrees.

“I’m not doing this all day with a baby in the car,” one officer could be heard saying as the baby cried in the hot car. “Just so you know we’re going to bust out this window. The baby’s been in here too long. It’s sweating,”

Police could be seen cooling the baby with a frozen water bottle moments after pulling her out.

